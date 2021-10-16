Longs sweep TRC cross country races; Covington boys, Miami East girls sweep team titles

COVINGTON — The Covington boys cross country team won the TRC meet Saturday.

The Buccs put three runners in the top seven and finished with 48 points.

Asher Long won in 16:48.2, Mic Barhorst was fifth in 18:27.4 and Tyler Alexander was seventh in 19:00.

Rounding out the top seven were Beck Wilson, 12, 19:18.7; Tanner Palsgrove, 15, 19:22.0; Calub Hembree, 16, 19:26.3 and Devin Brummitt, 20, 19:29.0.

Miami East finished second with 51 points.

Miami East’s top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 3, 18:00.7; Andrew Crane, 6, 18:50.5; Caleb Richter, 11, 19:18.5; Clark Bennett,13, 19:19.3; Josh Amheiser, 18, 19:27.3; Thad Slone, 27, 20:07.3 and Drake Bennett, 39, 21:35.2.

Milton-Union finished third.

Milton’s top seven included Kyle Bostick, 2, 17:39.3; John Ritchey, 8, 19:15.5; Eric Trittschuh, 17, 19:26.9; Jacob Grube, 23, 19:44.4; Collin Thomas, 25, 19:53.9; Liam Hartley, 30, 20:28.9 and Austin Shoemaker, 35, 21:10.3.

Lehman Catholic finished fourth.

Lehman runners included Mark Moloney II, 9, 19:17.0; Samuel LaForme, 10, 19:18.4; Nick Minneci, 19, 19:28.4; Brennan Potts, 24, 19:51.8 and Jude Schmiesing, 29, 20:26.8.

Bethel finished fifth.

Bethel’s top seven included Trent Schweikhardt, 4, 18:12.3; Bryce Schwiekhardt, 14, 19:21.5; John Daugherty, 21, 19:30.5; Landon Endsley, 36, 21:21.2; Ethan Hunt, 42, 21:46.8; Ethan Moore, 43, 21:55.0 and Alejandro Alvarez, 44, 22:02.5.

Running for Troy Christian was David Stumpff, 34, 21:10.1

GIRLS

Elyza Long of Covington won the girls race, while Miami East won the girls team title.

Miami East won with 42 points.

The Vikings put three runners in the top eight.

Maryn Gross was second in 20:58.2; Kiley Davie was sixth in 21;55.3 and Rhylee Eichhorn was eighth in 22:42.9.

Rounding out the Vikings top seven were Kendal Staley, 10, 23:42.6; Sarah Weaver, 11, 24:19.0; Lana McAdams, 15:26.20.0 and Abby Leiss, 32, 33:31.5.

Milton-Union was second with 42 points.

Milton runners included Savanna Smith, 3, 21:11.4; Maddie Stasiak, 5, 21:49.3; Ty Parsons, 7, 22:21.8; Maggie Black, 13, 24:55.4; Madison Coate, 16, 27:07.8 and Marissa Twentier, 29, 31:28.4.

Covington finished third with 45 points.

Long won the race in 19:59.7.

Rounding out Covington’s top seven were Johanna Welborn, 4, 21:40.6; Makayla Vanderhorst, 12, 24:50.3; Ella White, 14, 26:19.0; Eve Welborn, 18, 27:29.2; Summer Anderson, 23, 28:09.5 and Audrey Tobe, 30, 32:11.1.

Bethel finished fourth.

Bethel’s runners included Carmyn Nida, 19, 27:40.0; Josie Rhoades, 20, 27:51.8; Eva Fry, 22, 27:55.0; Abby Murlin, 27, 30:50.6; Jewell Tyler, 33, 36:17.3 and Avery Endsley, 34, 40:48.7.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 9, 23:23.6; Gwen Harris, 17, 27:12.5; Alaina Rogers, 21, 27:54.9 and Cailyn Dickey, 24, 29:03.1.