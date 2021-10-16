Edison State, Franklin U. launch Pathway Portal

PIQUA — Edison State Community College launched its new Pathway Portal in partnership with Franklin University, which builds on the transfer agreements between the institutions.

This tool shows students how the classes they take while completing their associate degree at Edison State will transfer to a bachelor’s program at Franklin.

Students who use the Pathway Portal will receive up-to-date information on how the credits they earn at Edison State will transfer to Franklin, giving them an inside look at how their Edison State courses fit within programs offered by Franklin. Students can use this information to maximize their transfer credits, saving them time and money when completing their bachelor’s degree.

The Pathway Portal provides students with insights into the Franklin majors that best fit their completed Edison State coursework, course suggestions that satisfy both associate and bachelor’s degree requirements, and a one-click application to Franklin. Students can also learn more about Franklin degree programs, view their overall progress toward their degree, and see what additional Edison State courses they can take to apply toward their bachelor’s degree at Franklin.

Visit www.edisonohio.edu/portal to learn more about the Pathway Portal and how to get started.