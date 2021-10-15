Thursday Volleyball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy volleyball team closed off the regular season with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-16 win over Piqua at Garbry Gymnasium.

Troy, 21-1 overall and 18-0 in the MVL, will open sectional tournament play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Vandalia D-I sectional.

Piqua, 9-12 overall and 8-9 in the MVL, will play at Xenia Saturday to close the regular season.

Macie Taylor had 13 kills and 15 digs for the Trojans.

Anna Boezi added 10 kills and six blocks, Hannah Duff had six kills and three blocks and Kasey Sager had five kills and five blocks.

Morgan Kaiser had five kills and 29 assists, Lauren Rice had 13 digs and three aces and Andrea Prenger served three aces.

Emily Baker had 10 kills for Piqua, while Aubree Schrubb had nine kills, six digs and six assists.

Elizabeth Copsey had 11 assists, Reagan Toopes had seven digs and Sydnee Hawk served three aces.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team cruised to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 win over Stebbins Thursday night in MVL play.

Tippecanoe, 19-2 overall and 15-2 in the MVL, will close the regular season Saturday, playing at Greenville.

“We controlled the ball well from the start to the end,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Offense was very balanced and I liked the effort to stay focused through the entire match. It was also the first time on the floor for Nicole Strong, who is recovering from a back injury.

“She has not been able to play any matches and it was a gratifying moment to see her on the floor with a big smile and a loud applause from her teammates and fans.”

Olivia Gustavson had 12 kills, while Alexa Mader had seven kills and nine digs.

Ashley Aselage had eight kills, Scotti Hoskins had 22 assists and three aces and Grace Kinsman added seven digs.

Covington 3,

Miami East 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team gained a split of the season series with Miami East, winning 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 in TRC action.

Covington, 15-6 overall and 10-3 in the TRC, will play at Lehman Saturday morning.

Miami East closed the regular season 10-12 overall and 10-4 in the TRC.

The Vikings will open Brookville D-III sectional play at 5 p.m. Monday against Madison.

“I am very proud of my girls,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said. “They played with determination and played as a team.”

For Covington, Taylor Kirker had 26 assists, three blocks, four aces and eight digs.

Nigella Reck had 13 kills and 11 digs, Lauren York had five kills and 11 digs and Emmaline Kiser had three blocks.

Carlie Besecker had seven kills, six blocks and 10 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had seven aces and 10 digs.

Bethel 3,

Troy Christian 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team outlasted Troy Christian 17-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-9 Thursday in TRC action.

Bethel, 8-13 overall and 6-8 in the TRC, will host Thurgood Marshall Saturday to close the regular season.

Troy Christian, 13-9 overall and 8-6 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Covington.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 20 kills, four aces and 15 digs.

Karinne Stormer had 10 kills, three aces and eight digs, Allison Schenck had three aces and Gabi McMahan had 29 assists and 11 digs.

Claire Bailey had 16 digs and Elizabeth Maxwell had 11 digs.

For Troy Christian, Sarah Johnson had 19 kills, while Hallie Fourman had 18 kills, 20 assists, eight aces and 18 digs.

Natalie Courther had seven kills, 15 assists and 16 digs, Kathleen Johnson had eight kills, Lilly Smith had 15 digs, Sadie Stout had 12 digs and Emilee Strine added seven digs.

Lehman Catholic 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team improved to 8-13 overall and 6-7 in the TRC with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 win over Northridge Thursday night.

Lehman will close the regular season Saturday, hosting Covington.

Kailee Rank had nine kills and 11 digs, Layla Platfoot had seven blocks and six digs and Kaitlyn Fortkamp had five blocks.

Taylor Geise had six aces and 16 digs, Caroline Wesner had 13 assists and Megan Carlisle added eight assists.

Riverside 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team lost to Riverside 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 Thursday in TRC action.

Milton, 3-19 overall and 2-12 in the TRC, will open Tecumseh D-II sectional tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Monday against Tippecanoe.