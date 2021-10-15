Thursday Sports Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe football team improved to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the MVL with a 45-3 victory over Fairborn Thursday night.

Cayd Everhart had touchdown runs of 8, 3 and 2 yards for the Red Devils.

Braden Clausen ran nine yards for a score and Liam Poronsky threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to Cole Coppock and 18 yards to Jason Rindler.

Jackson Kleather kicked five PATs, Rindler ran for a PAT and the Tipp defense scored on a safety.

Everhart finished with 117 yards on 16 carries, while Cael Liette had 52 yards on six carries.

Poronsky completed 14 of 21 passes for 191 yards, with Rindley catching five passes for 67 yards.

Gavin Garlitz had two receptions for 44 yards and Xavier Jones had three catches for 29 yards.

Sam Fout led the defense with six tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Alex Burkey, Christian Hartman and Jacob Kramer all had one sack.

GOLF

Boys

Tippecanoe

13th at district

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe boys golf team finished 13th at the D-I district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Tippecanoe scores were Colin Maalouf 89, Braydon Bottles 90, Will Riehle 90, Matt Salmon 91 and Eli Voisard 84.

SOCCER

Boys

Troy 1,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Troy and Piqua boys soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night to close the regular season.

Troy, 5-9-2 overall and 4-4-1 in the MVL, will open D-I sectional tournament play Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler.

Piqua, 5-8-3 and 3-5-1, will open sectional tournament play Tuesday at Fairmont.

Mitch Davis scored Troy’s goal on an assist from Bradyn Dillow.

Samuel Westfall had five saves in goal.

Nathan Buecker scored the Piqua goal, while Josh Heath had 14 saves in goal.

Bethel 5,

TV South 0

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team closed the regular season with a shutout win.

Bethel, 13-1-2, will open D-III sectional tournament play with a home match Thursday.

Casey Keesee had two goals and Jace Houck had one goal and two assists.

Jaiden Hogge and Devyn Mann both scored a goal.

Kyle Bruckeman had two assists and David Kasimov had one assist.

Ethan Flomerfelt had four saves in goal.

Troy Christian 9,

Lehman 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team picked up a TRC win in the regular season finale for both teams.

Troy Christian, 7-5-4 overall and 4-1-3 in the TRC, will open D-III sectional tournament play Tuesday, hosting Newton.

Lehman Catholic, 4-11-1 overall and 0-8 in the TRC, will open D-III sectional tournament play Tuesday at Dayton Christian.

Nathan Kephart had four goals and one assist for Troy Christian, while Josh Brubaker had one goal and four assists.

Aidan Barnishin, Max Barnishin, Miles Gordon and James Swartz had one goal each.

Evan Murphy and Frank Rupnik had two assists each.

Girls

Newton 4,

Legacy Christian 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer closed the season with a win to finish 8-5-3 overall and 5-2-3 in the WOAC.

Newton will open D-III sectional tournament play Monday, hosting Catholic Central.

Maya Cideanu had one goal and two assists for Newton.

Kelly Armentrout, Mercedes Craig and Jadaan Miller had one goal each, while Emma Szakal had two assists.

Kyleigh Armentrout had six saves in goal.

Lehman 3,

LCC 0

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls finished off the regular season with a win.

Lehman, 10-4-2, will open D-III sectional tournament play Thursday, hosting Troy Christian at 5 p.m.

Eva Dexter, Mara O’Leary and Colleen O’Leary scored the goals for Lehman.