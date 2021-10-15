PHS retires Pitsenbarger’s flag

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson (middle) and Piqua High School sophomore and Boy Scout Tommy Grace (right) hold the U.S. Flag with retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major Fred Navarro (left) during pregame ceremonies at the Piqua High School football game on Friday, retiring the flag that had draped over the coffin of William H. Pitsenbarger after his death in 1966. The flag has hung in the gymnasium for many years and will now be retired in a place of honor at Piqua High School. Pitsenbarger was awarded the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor, for his actions while serving as a U.S. Air Force pararescue specialist during the Vietnam War.