Man faces rape charge; Bond set at $1 million

By Sam Wildow

PIQUA — A local man was charged with first-degree felony rape and incarcerated on a $1 million bond this week after being accused of assaulting a child under the age of 10.

James A. Marenberg, 48, of Piqua, was arraigned on the rape charge on Thursday in Miami County Municipal Court. He entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment. His bond was set at $1 million, and he remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

According to Municipal Court records, the male victim was under the age of 10 years old at the time of the offense. The alleged assault was reported last week to the Piqua Police Department. The offense was a continuous course of conduct around Oct. 2 that took place at a private residence in Piqua. Marenberg also knew the victim.

A preliminary hearing for Marenberg was set for Oct. 20.