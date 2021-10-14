To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter regarding Kris Lee. Kris has spent most of his life caring about the city of Piqua.

I know for a fact I a problem about a property. I called him for advise. If you have a problem, he will listen. If you are wrong, he will tell you. But if you are right, he will look into it, and he did. (Problem solved.)

No matter who you are, he will listen.

I believe Kris is an asset to this city. If you want a caring person for the city of Piqua, vote Kris Lee.

— Martha Wight

Piqua