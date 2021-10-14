Newton BOE honors athletes

By Matt Clevenger

For the Miami Valley Today

PLEASANT HILL — Members of the Newton Local Schools Board of Education recognized several teams and individual athletes during their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“The cross country program recently held their first home invitational in over a decade,” K-12 Principal Danielle Davis said. “The Newton boys’ team were team champions, senior McKenna Downing won the girls’ HS race, and freshman Seth Coker won the boys’ HS race.

“Boys’ golf finished the season as WOAC Champions,” Davis said. “This is the seventh consecutive time the golf team has qualified for districts.”

As of Oct. 8, the girls’ volleyball team was just two wins shy of the school record; the boys’ soccer team is in second place in the WOAC.

“Girls’ soccer is 7-4-3 on the season,” Davis said. “Junior Emma Szakal broke the season record for assists earlier this year. With her two goals last night, senior Maya Diceanu breaks the school record for goals in a season with 23.”

Davis also announced upcoming Senior Night dates; cross country, golf and boys’ and girls’ soccer Senior Night will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14. Volleyball Senior Night will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16.

In other business, board members also voted to approve the 2022-2023 school year calendar and approved applicants for several classified and supplemental positions.

Board members also heard an update from district treasurer Nick Hamilton, noting that the district currently has $544,349.00 in the general fund. “It’s better than last year,” Hamilton said. “We’ve been pretty solid.”

Hamilton will deliver the district’s annual forecast at next month’s meeting. “The forecast does include the state stimulus money,” Hamilton said. “I’ll have the final draft in November.”

Board members adjourned their meeting to an executive session, to discuss matters required to be held confidential. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10.