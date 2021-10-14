McKinney, Fulker appointed to Board of Developmental Disabilities

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to make two appointments to the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD).

Shawn McKinney, of Troy, was re-appointed to the MCBDD, and Joe Fulker, of Troy, was appointed. Both terms will begin Jan. 1, 2022, and expire Dec. 31, 2025.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners accepted a quote, authorizing an upgrade with Equivant for implementation of CourtView 3 Ohio DPS Standard E-Citation Interface, as requested by the Clerk of Court’s Office.

The e-citation allows law enforcement agencies to electronically transmit traffic citations to the Clerk’s Office. Currently, all citations have to be hand-delivered or left in a drop-box located in the Sheriff’s Office lobby.

This upgrade/purchase is sole-source. The total cost shall not exceed $29,484.

The board then authorized the submission of a grant application to the Supreme Court of Ohio requesting funding for the implementation of an electronic citation module (e-citations).

The requested grant amount is $29,484 to be used for licensing and installation costs for an e-citation module for the Municipal Court and the Clerk of Courts.

The commissioners will be attending an insurance committee meeting on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., via Zoom.

