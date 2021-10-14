‘Made in Piqua’ ornament available Oct. 15

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 15th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors the Piqua Coca Cola Bottling plant, or more affectionately called “Coke Hall.” The building was demolished in the early 1980s but held a prominent place in downtown Piqua. The new ornament features the front of the building and is brass with red highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $12. The ornament will be available starting Friday, Oct. 15, at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main Street, Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main Street and Mainstreet Piqua, 326 N. Main Street.

“The Coke Hall was not only the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Piqua,” said Mainstreet Piqua Executive Director Lorna Swisher. “But the third floor of the building was also used for community gatherings including high school dances.” The building was located on High Street, close to Canal Place.

The idea for the collectible ornament came from former downtown Piqua merchant Doug Stilwell. A new ornament, featuring a different item made in Piqua, is produced each year, and it is the goal of Mainstreet Piqua to feature items made by both historical business as well as those still present in the community. Companies that have been featured on the Made in Piqua ornament series include Decker’s, Hartzell Propeller, Favorite Stove Company, the French Oil Mill Machinery Company, the Meteor Motor Car Company, Hartzell Fan, Piqua Paper Box Company, Aerovent, Atlas Underwear Company, Jackson Tube Service, Orr Felt Company, Crayex, Sander’s Dairy and Polysource.

The ornaments, along with a number of other Piqua collectibles, are available on the Mainstreet Piqua website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com