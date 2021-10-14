Looking into the future

By
Michael Ullery
-

Fire equipment is lined up on the ramp at Troy Station 1 as the future downtown fire station continues under construction less than a block away. The new Station 1 is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

