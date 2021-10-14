Area briefs

Board to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Special meeting planned

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — The Board of Education of Bethel Local School District will hold a special meeting at the High School Media Center on Friday, Oct. 15, at 4:30 p.m. to meet with the Bethel Township Trustees to discuss annexation.

Library to present Preserving Grandma’s Stuff

TROY — Troy Local History Library is celebrating Family History Month this October with local speakers on the theme of preservation. Join them for Preserving Grandma’s Stuff on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. for a fireside chat with Jerry Stichter, Miami County auctioneer since 1974 in the Brick Shelter House at Troy City Park.

“What do I do with this stuff?” Are you a child of an aging parent? Do you have a look of doom when visiting and knowing that everything in the house will all be yours someday? Or are you the grandma who wants to make sure that your great grandma’s butter churn does not get thrown into the garbage? Maybe this session is for you! No registration is required for this event. For more information, contact the Troy Local History Library at 937-335-408.

Troy Local History Library is located at 100 W. Main St. For more information, call the library at 937-335-4082 or visit its website, www.tmcpl.org.

Hayner to host family Halloween Event

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy.

This year’s Boo Bash will be held totally outside. A Monster Mash Dance will be held in the Hayner Center’s courtyard. An obstacle course will be set up in the front and side yards. The event will also include a scavenger hunt and “take-and-make” craft kits. The entire family is welcome at this free public event. If there is inclement weather the day of the event, craft kits will be available from 1–4 p.m., for as long as the supply lasts.

Operation Cover-Up set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sunset Cleaners in Troy, Piqua, and West Milton, will be accepting children’s coats, in good condition, for distribution to needy children in Miami County.

“Operation Cover-Up” is being offered for the 30th year. Coats will be accepted at Troy, Piqua, and West Milton Sunset Cleaners and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Coats will be distributed at the Miami County Fairgrounds horticulture (venue changed from Shop and Crop building) building on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Deadline for coats will be Nov. 1.

Questions can be directed to 937-440-6078.

Election Day Dinner set

WEST MILTON — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St, West Milton (one block west of St. Rt. 48) will be serving their Election Day Dinner. After having to cancel last election day due to COVID, this will be the 161st Election Day Pot Pie Dinner they have served. The hours for the dinner are 4:30-7 p.m.

The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts and beverages. Meals are dine-in or carry out (for carry out call the church at 937-698-401).

The cost is a $7.50 donation. Please note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov.3.

For further information call 937-676-2430 or 937-947-1647.