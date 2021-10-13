Tuesday Volleyball Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team clinched the MVL title with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-5 win over Tippecanoe Tuesday.

Troy, 20-1 overall and 17-0 in the MVL, will play at Piqua Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

Anna Boezi had 16 kills, Morgan Kaiser had nine kills and Macie Taylor added eight kills and 12 digs.

Ellie Fogarty dished out 23 assists.

Andrea Prenger served four aces and Lauren Rice had 12 digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-15 win over Sidney.

Tipp, 18-2 overall and 14-2 in the MVL, will play at Stebbins Thursday.

“We controlled the match well,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “The match allowed us to get great participation from the entire squad.”

Ashley Aselage had 11 kills and Olivia Gustavson added seven kills.

Alexa Mader had five kills and eight digs.

Scotti Hoskins had 28 assists and three aces and Charlene Ballard served four aces.

Piqua 3,

Fairborn 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team outlasted Fairborn 25-27, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 15-13 in MVL action Tuesday.

Piqua, 9-11 overall and 8-8 in the MVL, will host Troy on Thursday.

Aubree Schrubb had 14 kills, five blocks, 13 assists and seven aces.

Emily Baker had nine kills, three blocks and five aces and Jordan Adkins and Sydnee Hawk had three blocks each.

Reagan Toopes led the defense with 28 digs and Elizabeth Copsey had 16 digs and 16 assists.

Riverside 3,

Covington 1

DEGRAFF — The Riverside volleyball team clinched the TRC title with a 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 win over Covington Tuesday night.

Covington, 14-6 overall and 9-3 in the TRC, will host Miami East Thursday.

Taylor Kirker had 21 assists and 15 dig for Covington.

Nigella Reck had 18 kills and 12 digs and Lauren York added eight kills and 10 digs.

Emmaline Kiser had three blocks, Carlie Besecker had three blocks and 13 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had 15 digs.

Jenna Belmaggio served three aces.

Troy Christian 3,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian volleyball team got past Lehman Catholic 25-22, 25-21. 25-27, 25-8 Tuesday night in TRC action.

Troy Christian, 13-8 overall and 8-5 in the TRC, will close the regular season Thursday at Bethel.

Lehman Catholic, 7-13 overall and 5-7 in the TRC, will play at Northridge Thursday.

For Troy Christian, Hallie Fourman had 16 kills, 16 assists, six aces and 15 digs and Sarah Johnson had 16 kills and three blocks.

Natalie Courter had seven kills, 13 assists and 12 digs and Lilly Smith had three aces and 10 digs.

Gracie Crumbaker had 10 digs and Emilee Strine had 11 digs.

For Lehman Catholic, Taylor Geise had 10 kills and 16 digs and Kaitlyn Fortkamp had five kills and three blocks.

Layla Platfoot had five kills and eight blocks and Kate Stewart had five kills and three blocks.

Kailee Rank had three blocks and eight digs and Caroline Wesner added 23 assists and three blocks.

Miami East 3,

Bethel 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team handled Bethel 25-14, 25-11, 25-23 in TRC action Tuesday.

Miami East, 10-11 overall and 10-3 in the TRC, will close the regular season at Covington Thursday.

Bethel, 7-13 overall and 5-8 in the TRC, will host Troy Christian Thursday.