Troy girls soccer blanks Piqua; Tippecanoe loses to Butler

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team closed the regular season with a 4-0 win over Piqua at Troy Memorial Stadium Wednesday.

Troy, 8-6-2 overall and 7-2-0 in the MVL, will open D-I sectional tournament play Monday by hosting Fairborn.

Piqua, 3-12-1 overall and 3-6-0 in the MVL, will open D-I sectional play Monday by traveling to Miamisburg.

Eva Raskay had two goals and one assist for the Trojans.

Maddie Brewer and Skylar Davis each scored one goal.

Chloe Fecher and Kendra Kovacs each had one assist.

Jovie Studebaker had two saves and combined with Astryd Littlejohn for the shutout in goal.

Butler 1,

Tippecanoe o

TIPP CITY — Vandalia-Butler girls soccer team pulled an upset Wednesday, edging Tippecanoe 1-0.

The Red Devils, 9-5-2 overall and 7-1-1 in the MVL, won the Miami division title and shared the overall MVL title with Sidney.

Tipp will open D-II sectional play Monday, hosting Milton-Union.