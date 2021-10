Troy Christian High School recently announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. Front row (left to right) is Jocey Hill, Julia Newman, Margo Long, Lydia Carroll, Lilly Smith, and Katlynne Edwards. Back row (left to right) is Noah Rutkowski, Tyler Demmitt, Tommy Dickerson, Evan Murphy, and Landon Misirian.

Homecoming game will be Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. versus Lehman with the crowning of the 2021 King and Queen at halftime. The Homecoming event will be held Saturday, Oct. 16. at Lockbox 290 in Troy.