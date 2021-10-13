FFA holding annual fruit sales

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is now holding their annual Fruit Fundraiser. The Miami East FFA will be selling Washington red delicious apples, Washington golden delicious apples, Ohio red delicious apples, Ohio golden delicious apples, Ohio Fuji apples, navel oranges, clementines, pears, pineapples, pink grapefruit, mixed fruit, and peanuts. The fruit is sold in full and half boxes.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA is also offering a variety of cheeses, including Colby, Swiss, marble, pepper jack, and horseradish, ring-bologna, large and small fruit gift baskets, and BBQ sauces. Additionally, FFA is offering Jack Link’s beef steaks in original or teriyaki flavors.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter will be selling from now through Nov. 12. Delivery will be the first full week in December. If you want to buy fruit there will be FFA members travelling throughout the community. If an FFA member doesn’t contact you, feel free to call Miami East High School, at 335-7070 ext. 3212. Thanks for your support.