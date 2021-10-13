Area briefs

Book sale set

TROY — Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library are holding their book sale!

It will take place at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N Co Rd 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

The Members’ Preview Night on Thursday, Oct. 14, 6-8 p.m. Memberships available at the door. The sale will also be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Books and more start at 50 cents. Saturday is $2 per bag of books and all specials are half price. Proceeds will be used for local literacy efforts.

For more information, call (937) 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

God’s Table planned

PIQUA — The community is invited to join Westminster Presbyterian Church for God’s Table on Saturday, Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where they will be serving sloppy joes, mac and cheese, applesauce, and a cookie. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St. Piqua. Due to Covid 19, they are still taking precautions and will continue to deliver the meal to your car. Please enter their parking lot via Caldwell Street. God’s Table is a free of charge meal served the third Saturday of each month.

YMCA to host gym, swim night

MIAMI COUNTY —The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Oct. 16, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the Activity Center. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m. Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

CSX road closings planned

TROY — The CSX crossings on East Canal Street and Staunton Road/State Route 55 will be closed on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be signed detours. Closings will be weather dependent.

Hayner to host family Halloween Event

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy.

This year’s Boo Bash will be held totally outside. A Monster Mash Dance will be held in the Hayner Center’s courtyard. An obstacle course will be set up in the front and side yards. The event will also include a scavenger hunt and “take-and-make” craft kits. The entire family is welcome at this free public event. If there is inclement weather the day of the event, craft kits will be available from 1–4 p.m., for as long as the supply lasts.

Craft show planned

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church will hold its annual craft show on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.in the church activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The event will feature more than 20 booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, candles, baked goods and more. The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will provide coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup, vegetable soup, and a variety of pies.

For more information call Tina at 937-545-2131.