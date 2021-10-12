Tuesday Soccer Roundup

TROY — The Troy soccer team defeated Stebbins 3-0 Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy, 5-9-1 overall and 4-4 in the MVL, will close the regular season Thursdayat Piqua.

Mitch Davis had a big game with two goals and two assists.

Braydyn Dillow scored a goal and Owen Liening had one assist.

Samuel Westfall had three saves in goal.

Tippecanoe 7,

Sidney 2

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team finished off a perfect season in the MVL and wrapped up the conference title with a 7-2 win over Sidney.

Tipp finished the regular season 13-2-1 overall and 9-0 in the MVL.

The Red Devils will host Springfield Shawnee in a D-II sectional tournament game Tuesday.

Jackson Kleather and Evan Stonerock had two goals each.

Landon Haas had one goal and two assists and Ever Quinonez had one goal and one assist.

Keaton Jackson scored a goal and Caleb Ransom and Jordan Suebert had one assist each.

Michael Jergens had six saves in goal.

Fairborn 4,

Piqua o

FAIRBORN — The Piqua boys soccer team lost 4-0 to Fairborn Tuesday in MVL action.

The Indians, 5-8-2 overall and 3-5-0 in the MVL, will host Troy Thursday to close the regular season.

Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal for Piqua.

Troy Christian 2,

Botkins 1

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got past Botkins 2-1 Tuesday in non-conference action.

Troy Christian will host Lehman Catholic Thursday to close the regular season.

Girls

Newton 4,

National Trail 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team blanked National Trail in WOAC action.

Newton, 7-5-3 overall and 5-2-3 in the WOAC, will conclude the regular season Thursday with a home game with Legacy Christian.

Maya Diceanu had two goals and one assist against Trail.

Emma Szakal had one goal and two assists, Breanna Ingle scored a goal and Reese Hess had one assist.

Kyleigh Armentrout had four saves in goal.