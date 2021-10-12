Piqua man identified, charged following last week’s Troy officer-involved shooting

By Sam Wildow

TROY — The Troy Police Department released new information on Tuesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday, Oct.7.

The suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting was identified as Ty N. Thomas, 37, of Piqua, after Troy units responded on the report of an active shooter incident at 98 N. Kings Chapel Drive in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, Troy units arrived at the business as the shooter, later identified as Thomas, fled the scene in his vehicle. A short pursuit occurred, and the incident ended with an officer-involved shooting.

There were no injuries reported from the business in regard to the active shooter incident. Video footage from the business showed part of the shooting, and eight shell casings were located at the business.

Thomas is currently in the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash and officer-involved shooting.

Thomas is facing charges of second-degree felony discharging a firearm in a building, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and first-degree misdemeanor weapon under the influence. Thomas was reportedly intoxicated during the incident.

The Ohio BCI is continuing to handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident. The officers involved in the incident include Sgt. Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship, and Officer Alec Sears.

Body camera of the incident is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.