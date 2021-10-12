Monday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team will close the regular season Wednesday, hosting Piqua.

Troy picked up a 6-0 road win at Stebbins Monday.

Troy is 7-6-2 overall and 6-2-0 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe 2,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — In a mach of division leaders and MVL unbeatens, Tippecanoe girls soccer got a 2-0 road win over Sidney Monday.

Tipp clinched the Miami division title with the win.

The Red Devils, 9-4-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the MVL, will close regular season play by hosting Vandalia-Butler Wednesday.

Fairborn 5,

Piqua 3

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team lost a home game Monday in MVL action.

The Lady Indians, 3-11-1 overall and 3-5-0 in the MVL, will close the regular season Wednesday at Troy.

Bethel 1,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Bethel girls soccer team picked up a 1-0 win over Lehman Catholic in TRC action Monday.

Bethel, 12-2-0 overall and 7-1 in the TRC, clinched the conference title with the win.

Lehman is 9-4-2 overall and 5-3 in the TRC. The Cavaliers play at Lima Central Catholic Thursday.

Rhyan Reittinger scored the game’s only goal off an assist from Juli Sprague.

Reagan Hallum had seven saves in goal.

BOYS

Bethel 9,

Lehman 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys soccer team closed TRC play with a 9-1 win over Lehman.

Bethel, 12-1-2 overall and 5-1-2 in the TRC, wrapped up the TRC title and closes the regular season with Twin Valley South Thursday.

Lehman, 4-10-1 overall and 0-7 in the TRC, will close the regular season with Troy Christian Thursday.

“An incredible night,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We celebrated Senior Night before the game and found out after the game we were the first TRC boys soccer champions. I am so happy for our young men. They have worked so hard and never stopped believing in themselves.

“We moved the ball well around the goal tonight and wore Lehman down in the second half.”

Casey Keesee had two goals and three assists for Bethel.

Jace Houck and Kyle Brueckman had two goals and one assist each and Jaiden Hogge had one goal and one assist.

Ethan Tallmadge and Matt Smith both scored one goal and Carlos Rios had an assist.

Newton 3,

WLS 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team closed the regular season with a 3-2 win over West Liberty-Salem.

Newton finished the regular season 8-6-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

Vandalia 2

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe volleyball team rallied for a 12-25, 12-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-8 win over Vandalia-Butler Monday in MVL action.

Tippecanoe is 17-2 overall and 13-2 in MVL play.

“We started very cold with four straight errors,, allowing Butler to take command and we not recover for the first two sets,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Our serve receive was off and Butler was playing great defense. We changed the lineup and our serve receive recovered and was able to break down their defense due to our constant attack.

“That was consistent from the third set on. Our bench was key by delivering every time they were asked. I am very proud of how we fought back.”

Ashley Aselage had 18 kills and 14 digs, while Olivia Gustavson pounded 16 kills and Alex Voisard filled out the stat sheet with nine kills, 20 digs and five aces.

Grace Kinsman had 11 digs, Scotti Hoskins had 40 assists and 10 digs and Ellie McCormick served three aces.

Tecumseh 3,

Piqua 0

NEW CARLISLE — The Piqua volleyball team dropped to 8-11 on the season with a 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 loss to Tecumseh.

Aubree Schrubb filled out the stat sheet with eight kills, seven assists, three aces and 13 digs, while Jordan Adkins had seven kills and three blocks.

Elizabeth Copsey had eight assists, three aces and 13 digs and Regan Toopes led the defense with 14 digs.

Covington 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD —The Covington volleyball team topped Bradford 25-15, 29-27, 25-11.

Taylor Kirker has 28 assists, while Nigella Reck had 17 kills and 19 digs.

Emmaline Kiser served nine aces to go with five kills and three blocks, Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, three aces and 16 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had eight digs.

Wayne 3,

Bethel 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team lost to Wayne 19-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 in non-conference action Monday.

Karlee Plozay had 17 kills and 13 digs and Karinne Stormer had eight kills and 10 digs.

Gabi McMahan dished out 27 assists and had nine digs and Claire Bailey added 11 digs.