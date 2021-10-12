Area briefs

TMCS Board to meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The TMCS board meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Senior Center located at 528 N. Hyatt St. Visit tmcomservices.org for updates. The public is welcome to attend.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association meeting

TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the Troy Church of The Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy.

They will be having their Memorial Service in honor the teachers that have passed away. Harp music will be provided by Bobbi Strobhar.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about important issues at the state and local levels, provides community service opportunities and fellowship. For additional information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

Lunch will be provided by The Spot of Sidney. Please call Connie Keim at 937-418-6710 by Oct. 13 to make your reservation. The meal is $12 payable by cash or check. You may pay at the Welcome Desk the day of the meeting.

CSX road closings planned

TROY — The CSX crossings on East Canal Street and Staunton Road/State Route 55 will be closed on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be signed detours. Closings will be weather dependent.

Halloween Parade set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will be having their Annual Halloween Parade and Costume Judging on Monday, Oct. 18. All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street side. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The participants will follow the Tippecanoe High School band to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot for costume judging, photos, and games. The costume judging will be by age groups.

Children of all ages are welcome to participate. In case of rain, the parade will be canceled and the costume judging will take place in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E Main Street, Tipp City at 6:30 p.m.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host family Halloween Event

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to host a family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy.

This year’s Boo Bash will be held totally outside. A Monster Mash Dance will be held in the Hayner Center’s courtyard. An obstacle course will be set up in the front and side yards. The event will also include a scavenger hunt and “take-and-make” craft kits. The entire family is welcome at this free public event. If there is inclement weather the day of the event, craft kits will be available from 1–4 p.m., for as long as the supply lasts.