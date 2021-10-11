SafeHaven showing Halloween display

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI VALLEY — SafeHaven invites the community to view its outdoor Halloween display beginning now through Oct. 31. The display will include scary decorations and a mental health awareness theme of gravestones “named” with painful symptoms and haunting experiences that people SafeHaven serves wish they could “lay to rest.”

The awareness displays are available for viewing now at its Miami County site in Piqua at 633 N. Wayne St. and beginning Oct. 14 at its Darke County site in Greenville at 322 Fair St. SafeHaven will add a display next year at its Shelby County location in Sidney as well.

SafeHaven is a non-profit agency providing educational, social, and vocational opportunities for adults in need of mental health support across the tri-county area. All services are free, including structured days of support groups and educational classes, meals, transportation, fun activities, holiday events, after-hours HOPE-Line, organizational payeeship, and fellowship knowing you’re not alone. SafeHaven is the strong support piece in recovery, and members are considered family. SafeHaven is a contract agency of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and a partner agency of Darke County United Way, Shelby County United Way, and United Way of Miami County. For more information, visit www.safehaveninc.com.