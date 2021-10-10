Saturday Sports Roundup

TROY — It was an all-Troy final at the D-I sectional doubles Saturday at Troy High School.

Third seed Taima Rajab and Madailein Logan defeated teammates Elizabeth Niemi and Esha Patel 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the championship match

Rajab and Logan had defeated Northmont’s Mariah Bergjord and Ada Haley — the top seed — 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the finals.

Niemi and Patel, the second seeds, defeated unseeded Alexia Mitchell and Chikodi Ibe of Northmont 6-1, 6-7 (0), 6-2 to advance to the finals.

Both teams will play in the district tournament this week at the ATP Tennis Center, near Kings Island.

D-II

TROY — Tippecanoe’s Mira Patel won the D-II singles title, while Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh and Taylor Falb won the doubles title.

Patel had to defeat two teammates to win the title.

She outlasted Eillie Waibel 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals, before getting past Mia Tobias 6-3, 7-5 in the championship match.

Tobias had advanced to the finals by defeating Macy Yeager of Northwestern 6-2, 6-3.

In the third-place match, Yeager got past Waibel 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Brumbaugh and Falb defeated Tippecanoe’s Riya Patel and Lilly McDowell 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and defeated Northwestern’s Leah Fraker and Taylor Errett 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match.

Fraker and Errett had defeated Tippecanoe’s Elyza Zweizig and Nicki Bauer 7-6 (2), 6-0.

In an all-Tipp third-place match, Zweizig and Bauer defeated Patel and McDowell 6-2, 6-2.

They all advance to this week’s district tournament at the ATP Tennis Center, near Kings Island.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3,

C-J 1

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 16-2 with a 26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21 win over Chaminade-Julienne Saturday.

Ashley Aselage had 13 kills, four blocks and 11 digs and Charlene Ballard had 12 kills and 14 digs.

Alex Voisard had 12 kills and 14 digs and Olivia Gustavson had eight kills and five blocks.

Alexa Mader had seven kills and 12 digs, Scotti Hoskins had 49 assists and 12 digs and Grace Kinsman had 13 digs.

Fairlawn 3,

Newton 0

SIDNEY — The Newton volleyball team lost in three sets Saturday.

Katelyn Walters had seven kills and three blocks.

Hannah Biefelman had six kills and Ella Rapp dished out 11 assists.

In another match, Troy Christian lost to Tri-Village 15-18, 25-11, 25-16.

SOCCER

Boys

Xenia 1,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team lost to Xenia 1-0 Saturday in MVL action.

Lehman 5,

LCC 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys soccer team got a home win Saturday.

Marti Portabella had two goals, while Josh George and Sam Gilardi had one goal and one assist each.

Nick Minneci had one goal and Jude Schmiesing had two assists.

Ryan Armstrong had eight saves in goal.

Newton 5,

Preble Shawnee 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys soccer team won in WOAC action.

Noah Brush had three goals for Newton.

Ely Cook had one goal and one assist and Kamron Craig had one goal.

Dan Fisher and Josh Fisher each had one assist and Blake Reish had three saves in goal.

Girls

Lehman 4,

Troy Christian 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a shutout in TRC action.

Eva Dexter had three goals for Lehman.

Colleen O’Leary had one goal and Tori Lachey had one assist.

Heidi Toner had the shutout in goal for Lehman.

For Troy Christian, Gracie Kinser had 29 saves.

In another game, Preble Shawnee defeated Newton 5-2 in WOAC action.