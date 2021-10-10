House fire reported in Fletcher Saturday night

Staff reports

FLETCHER — A house fire was reported Saturday evening in Fletcher.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at approximately 9:44 p.m. on the 600 block of South Walnut Street in Fletcher. The home was occupied at the time of the incident, but the resident was able to leave the home. No injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, responding agencies included the Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department, the Casstown Volunteer Fire Department, and the JSP Joint Fire District out of Champaign County.

The estimated cost of damages, as well as the cause of the fire, have not been determined yet.