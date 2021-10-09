Piqua police reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 29

PROTECTION ORDER: Protection order violation. Subject stated a male she has a protection order against came to her work twice. Keith Echeman, 58, of Piqua, was charged and incarcerated.

DUS: Cheyenne North, 25, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension.

Sept. 30

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Complainant advised her live-in boyfriend and father of her children threatened to harm her. Landon Sampson, 25, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

Oct. 1

OPEN CONTAINER: Officer notified of an intoxicated male sleeping across from the library. Steven Jones, 51, at large, was charged with open container.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of an intoxicated adult at the library. Male stated he was unable to walk because he was so intoxicated. Male transported to hospital. William Schrier, 28, at large, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Oct. 2

ASSAULT: Officer flagged down by a female asking for help near 648 S. Main St. Franklin Zank, 46, of Concord Township, was charged with assault.

Oct. 3

OPEN CONTAINER: Two male subjects were observed outside of the library with open containers of alcohol. Steven Jones, 51, at large, and Joseph Warner, 59, were both charged with open container.

Oct. 4

WARRANT: Timothy Beard, 23, of Sidney, was arrested at 1605 S. Main St. for an active warrant out of Shelby County.

FALSE ALARMS: Cynthia Clawson, 67, of Troy, was charged with making false alarms.

WARRANT: Deven Cowan, 22, of Piqua, was arrested at Rally’s, 118 N. College St., for an out of county warrant.

WARRANT: Officer responded to a call referencing a male subject having a vehicle that belonged to his friend’s mother. The vehicle was located and the male was found to have an active warrant out of Montgomery County. Caleb White, 32, of Huber Heights, was arrested.

DUS: Chloe Young, 20, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under suspension.

Oct. 5

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officer responded to Comfort Inn, 987 E. Ash St., on the report of a disorderly male subject. Izaiah Brandon, 22, at large, was located and found to have an active warrant. Brandon was also charged with drug possession and taken to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Nathan Daniels, 32, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence.

OVI: Officer responded to a call on the East Ash Street overpass referencing a truck driving recklessly. It was also found the vehicle was just involved in a hit-skip on the interstate. Steven Ford, 51, of Piqua, was charged with OVI.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Caller reported female flagged her down near Bent Tree Apartments, 1242 Garbry Road, and told her to call the police. Female later advised male beat her and took her phone. Carl Johnson, 22, of Troy, was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Johnson was also incarcerated on an active warrant.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of male acting suspicious near 1035 W. North St. Male found to have a warrant and was in possession of methamphetamine. Justin Montanez, 35, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug possession and possession of methamphetamine, and taken to jail.