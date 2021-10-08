Thursday Sports Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy Christian football team lost to Northridge 28-14 Thursday night.

Troy Christian, 4-4, will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.

Landon Rich had touchdown runs of 14 and five yards for the Eagles, with Hunter Williams kicking both PATs.

SOCCER

Boys

Wayne 2,

Troy 0

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team dropped a non-conference game with Wayne 2-0 Thursday night.

Samuel Westfall and Lucas Hickernell combined for nine saves for the Trojans.

Tippecanoe 9,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team remained unbeaten in the MVL with an easy win.

Jackson Kleather had two goals and one assist and Caleb Ransom added two goals.

Keegan Fowler, Ever Quinonez, Evan Stonerock and Jordan Suebert each had one goal and one assist.

Henry Roeth had one goal and Landon Haas had one assist.

Bethel 2,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Bethel boys soccer team handed Miami East its first loss of the season Thursday.

“Our guys played a great second half,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Miami East came out at the start of the game and controlled the game.

“We kind of survived and regrouped at halftime. We scored two great second half goals and held on for the win. Any time we play Miami East it is a battle and that was no exception tonight.”

Kyle Brueckman and Jaden Hogge scored the Bethel goals and Jace Houck and Will Bean had assists.

Trenton Maxson scored the Miami East goal.

Oakwood 2,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team lost in non-conference action.

Landon Bechtel had the Milton-Union goal off an assist from Mason Grudich.

Nate Barker had 20 saves in goal.

Yellow Springs 8,

Newton 0

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Newton boys soccer team had a tough night on the road.

Blake Reish had 21 saves in goal.

Girls

Bethel 3,

Miami East 1

TIPP CITY — The Miami East girls soccer team lost on the road Thursday night.

Claire Copsey scored Miami East’s goal.

Newton 11,

Yellow Springs 0

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Newton girls soccer team had an easy time of it.

Maya Diceanu had three goals and one assist.

Emma Szakal had two goals and two assists and Reese Hess had one goal and four assists.

Kelly Armentrout, Mercedes Craig, Aliyah Cruz, Caylee Loy and Jadaan Miller all had one goal.

Alexis West had two assists, Breanna Ingle had one assist and Kyleigh Armentrout had the shutout in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — The Bethel volleyball team won 20-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-15 in TRC action Thursday night.

Karlee Plozay had 24 kills, 10 digs and three aces, Jackie Edmundson had nine kills and Gabi McMahan had seven kills, 27 assists and 11 digs.

Karinne Stormer had five kills, four aces and 11 digs, Allison Schenck served four aces and Claire Bailey had three aces and 16 digs.

Riverside 3,

Miami East 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East volleyball team lost to Riverside 25-14, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21 in a battle for first place in the TRC.

Meg Gilliland pounded 18 kills for East and Megan McDowell had 11 kills and 10 digs.

Ava Prince had 28 assists, six aces and 12 digs, Anna Rowley had four aces and 15 digs and Delaney Frock added 12 digs.

Bradford 3,

TV South 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team defeated Twin Valley South 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 in WOAC action.

Remi Harleman had six kills and five aces and Karissa Weldy had five kills.

Abby Fike had 13 assists and four aces, Rylee Canan had 29 digs and Ramse Smith added nine digs.

Arcanum 3,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team lost a marathon match to Arcanum 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11.

Katelyn Walters had 15 kills and Olivia Rapp had nine kills, three blocks and 13 digs.

Kaylee Deeter had nine kills, three aces and 15 digs and Hannah Biedelman had five blocks.

Ella Rapp had 31 assists an eight digs, Eva Bowser had 17 digs and Jenna Robbins added 13 digs.

GOLF

Boys

D-III district

BEAVERCREEK — No local golfers advanced on to the state tournament at the D-III boys district golf tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club.

Newton finished seventh with a 354 total.

Newton scores were Hudson Montgomery 84, Brady Downing 87, Quinn Peters 91, Chandler Peters 92 and Aaron Colvin 94.

Covington finished 12th with a 420 total.

Covington scores included Sam Grabeman 102, Cameron Haines 105, Bryson Hite 106, Hunter Ray 107 and Garret Fraley 115.

Lehman Catholic’s Noel Petersen shot 81 and Bradford’s Scout Spencer shot 91.