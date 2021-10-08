Mercers celebrate 50th anniversary

TROY — Tom and Anne Mercer of Troy recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on Aug. 14, 1971. Tom and Anne celebrated their anniversary with a family vacation to Hilton Head that included their son and daughter in-law, Ty and Jasma Mercer, and their children, Trayce and Nora; and also Tom and Anne’s daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Gallahue, and their children, Ava and Charlie.

Tom and Anne are both Troy High School graduates from the class of 1967. Tom is retired from Troy City Schools, having spent 35 years in the district as a teacher and administrator. Anne is a retired accountant from People’s Bank, which is now First Bank.