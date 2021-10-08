Letter: Packard will be a positive addition to our Board of Education

To the Editor:

As a retired elementary counselor for Troy City Schools, I have a serious interest in strong board members.

I am writing in support of Theresa Packard for Troy City School Board. She has three children, Kyle, 14; Adam, 11; and Lorelei, 9, who attend Troy Schools. She volunteers in their buildings and has served as Co-Chair for the Levy to build new schools. Theresa is passionate about education and will work hard to serve our community. She is committed to working with the other board members to assure Troy Schools mission in supported.

A “yes” vote for Theresa Packard will be a positive addition to our Board of Education.

— Mary M. Watson

Troy