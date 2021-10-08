Letter: Join us in stopping the demolition

To the Editor:

“Troy – Make It Yours.” This is the slogan of our beautiful city.

“Yours” refers to the citizens of Troy. It includes our entire community.

“Yours” is not exclusive to a few city officials. Troy is not “theirs.”

“Yours” is not exclusive to our mayor. Troy is not “hers.”

“Yours” is not exclusive to a building owner. Troy is not “his.”

Troy is yours!

Please join us in stopping the demolition of the historic 112-118 W. Main St. building in downtown Troy (Tavern/IOOF).

Individual property rights are important, of course, but those rights have always been balanced by the public good. That’s where code enforcement comes in, and we should be able to count on our city officials to do their jobs and ensure the upkeep of downtown buildings, including this one.

Here is what you can do:

• Attend the Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 S. Market St., second floor, Council Chambers

• Send an email to the Planning Commision members via sue.knight@troyohio.gov

• Like/comment on the Facebook page of Troy Historic Preservation Alliance

• Sign the THPA petition at www.change.org/Savedowntowntroyohio

— Julie McMiller

Troy