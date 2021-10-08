Area briefs

Piqua City Commission to hold work session

PIQAU —The Piqua City Commission has scheduled a work session to be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, at 201 W. Water St.

For additional information, contact Clerk of Commission Karen Jenkins at 937-778-2074.

Boards to meet

TROY — The Troy Board of Education will hold its Records Commission Meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the Troy Junior High School gymnasium.

The Records Commission Meeting will take place prior to the Troy Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the Troy Junior High School gymnasium.

Road closings planned

TROY — South Cherry Street from West Main Street to West Franklin Street will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11, from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is due to relocating gas lines and valve replacement.

McKaig Road will be closed to through traffic from Willow Creek Way to Cartwright Court between Oct. 18 and Oct. 27. This will be due to utility construction being completed by D&M Excavating. The detour to Concord School will be from West Stanfield. Residents who reside within the closed area will have access to their homes.

CSX road closings planned

TROY — The CSX crossings on East Canal Street and Staunton Road/State Route 55 will be closed on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

There will be signed detours. Closings will be weather dependent.

Pie Peddler Fundraiser planned

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue is taking orders for Mehaffie’s Pies: apple, Dutch apple, cherry, blueberry, chocolate cream, coconut cream, lemon, and pecan.

All pies are $10 and will be delivered on Saturday, Nov. 20. They will be taking orders until Nov. 6. Payment is required when placing your order.

If you want to help, but don’t want a pie, you can still purchase a pie and they will donate it to St. Pat’s Kitchen in Troy.

Order your Thanksgiving Pies now and help a rescue and food pantry at the same time.

Contact Kim Seitz (937) 440-0016 or kseitz63@frontier.com.

TMCS Board to meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have their monthly Board of Trustees Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The TMCS board meets the third Thursday of each month. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Senior Center located at 528 N. Hyatt St. Visit tmcomservices.org for updates. The public is welcome to attend.