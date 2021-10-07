Wednesday Sports Roundup

TIPPECANOE — With first place in the Miami Division on the line, Tippecanoe used a second-half goal to get past Troy 1-0 in a thriller at Tipp City Wednesday night.

Maddie Moran off an assist from Sam Wall.

Leah Adkins had six saves in goal for Tippecanoe.

Tippecanoe is 8-4-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the MVL.

Troy is 6-6-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.

Piqua 6,

Greenville 1

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team cruised to a win at Wertz Stadium.

Audrey Evans and Raylann Ward had two goals each.

Torri Foster and Gabi McKinney each scored one goal.

GOLF

Girls

D-II District

MIAMISBURG — The Miami East girls golf team finished 10th at the D-II district golf tournament at Pipestone Golf Course.

Miami East scores were Gretchen Stevens 99, Addyson Godwin 100, Taylor Godsey 100, Olivia Patton 108 and Olivia Shaffer 120.

D-I Sectional

CENTERVILLE — The Division I girls golf sectional was played at Yankee Trace Wednesday.

Tippecanoe finished seventh with a 393 total.

Tipp scores were Olivia Kreusch 94, Abigail Poston 95, Kaitlen Smith 97, Rose Ramsey 107 and Annaleigh Lambert 113.

Troy finished 10th with 408.

Troy scores were Ashley Kloeker 93, Astha Patel 99, Elise Hempker 103, Morgan Maxwell 113 and Kami Lehman 117.

Piqua finished 12th.

Piqua scores were Kenzi Anderson 93, Carsyn Meckstroth 111, Ivy Lee 117, Aubree Carroll 124 and Marin Funderburg 144.

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys

Dave Lightle

TIPP CITY — The Troy boys cross country team won the Dave Lightle Invitational, a two-mile race, Wednesday.

Troy’s top seven included Braden Coate, 3, 10:19.9; Matthew Spayde, 4, 10:24.2; Gavin Hutchinson, 7, 10:34.8; Will Schaefer, 13, 10:41.3; Kyle McCord, 29, 11:04.2; Luke Plaisier, 35, 11:15.5 and Cooper Gambrell, 50, 11;30.2.

Tippecanoe finished second.

Tipp’s top seven included Allen Murray, 5, 10:31.5; Dylan Taylor, 8, 10:34.9; Kalib Tolle, 11, 10:38.3; Ben Prenger, 17, 10:51.6; Ben Brunswick, 18, 10:54.4; Ben Huber, 20, 10:55.3 and Willy Hept, 27, 1:00.6.

Piqua was sixth.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 12, 10:38.8; Nolan Campbell, 16, 10:47.1; Jesse Furman, 31, 11:07.2; Paul Hinds, 37, 11:17.8; Ty Pettus, 39, 11:19.1; Cael Barr, 58, 11:38.8 and Simon Baker, 73, 11:51.3.

Miami East finished 10th.

Miami East’s top seven included Elijah Willmeth, 19, 10:55.1; Clark Bennett, 55, 1133.7; Andrew Crane, 56, 11:33.7; Caleb Richter, 100, 12:13.0; Drake Bennett, 133, 12:47.8; Thad Slone, 139, 12:51.3 and Evan Valley, 198, 14:09.5.

Newton finished 11th.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 36, 11:16.9; Clint Shellenberger, 44, 11:24.0; Robert Ingle, 71, 11:49.4; Dylan Bauer, 99, 12:12.5; Jaden Deaton, 117, 12:26.8 and Princeton Bess, 239, 17:51.5.

Milton-Union finished 12th.

Milton’s top seven included Kyle Bostick, 25, 10:59.8; Eric Trittschuh, 65, 11:44.0; Jacob Grube, 92, 12:06.4; John Ritchey, 110, 12:19.5; Collin Thomas, 118, 12:29.0; Liam Hartley, 156, 13:04.5 and Austin Shoemaker, 173, 13:25.6.

Bethel finished 13th.

Bethel’s top seven included Austin Hawkins, 66, 11:45.9; Bryce Schweikhardt, 67, 11:46.3; John Daugherty, 75, 11:55.2; Ethan Hunt, 177, 13:31.3; Alejandro Alvarez, 178, 13:31.9; Landon Endlsey, 182, 13:37.2 and Ethan Moore, 189, 13:49.6.

Girls

Dave Lightle

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls finished second at the Dave Lightle Invitational, a two-mile race, Wednesday.

Tippecanoe runners included Annie Sinning, 2, 11:55.5; Libby Krebs, 15, 13:00.6; Shelby Hept, 16, 13:03.5; Isa Ramos, 18, 13:06.0; Leda Anderson, 22, 13:10.2; Katie Landis, 25, 13:14.2 and Gracie Wead, 33, 13:32.2.

Troy finished fifth.

Troy’s top seven included Renee Kovacs, 3, 12;23.6; Ashley Kyle, 24, 13:12.0; Lily Zimmerman, 37, 13:36.9; Hallie Frigge, 44, 13:55.6; Hannah Brooks, 47, 14:05.5; Allison Unger, 48, 14:06.2 and Kara Enneking, 49, 14:06.7.

Piqua finished ninth.

Piqua’s top seven included Cassie Schrubb, 8, 12:43.2; Isabella Murray, 57, 14:24.4; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 71, 14:51.4; Lucy Weiss, 99, 15:29.9; Abby Lambert, 109, 15:50; Gabby Cromes, 129, 16:57.1 and Reagan Howard, 138, 17:50.8.

Miami East finished 10th.

Miami East’s runners included Kiley Davie, 30, 13:25.6; Kendal Staley, 31, 13:28.3; Rhylee Eichhorn, 62, 14:33.2; Sarah Weaver, 100, 15:34.6; Lana McAdams, 127, 16:48.0 and Abby Leiss, 149, 19:45.1.

Bethel finished 13th.

Bethel’s runners included Kylie Balkcom, 58, 15:19.8; Carmyn Nida, 111, 15:53.0; Josie Rhodes, 114, 16:10.1; Abby Murlin, 134, 17:19.6; Avery Endsley, 152, 21:46.7 and Jewell Tyler, 154, 22:40.7.

Milton-Union runners included Savanna Smith, 19, 13:06.2; Ty Parsons, 38, 13:41.4; Magnolia Black, 84, 15:14.6 and Marissa Twentier, 143, 18:37.4.

Newton runners included McKenna Downing, 12, 12:53.3 and Ashley Evans, 91, 15:24.0.