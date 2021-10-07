Area briefs

YMCA offers gym, swim night

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Oct. 9 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, a bounce house, and swimming. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937)440-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Eclectic Four to perform

TROY — The Eclectic Four, a quartet comprised of local musicians Yvonne Washer Carson (piano), Janice Brenneman (violin), Tara Mar Iddings (cello), and Sharon Schwanitz (alto saxophone) will present a concert of classical and contemporary works on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at Troy Church of the Brethren located at 1431 West Main Street, Troy. The concert is free and open to the public, and it is respectfully requested that face masks be worn.

Newton Local School Board of Education meeting set

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 5:15 p.m. in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

TMCS offering dog trainging classes

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a six-week dog training class for dogs four months to adult. According to the instructor, Jenni Lough Watson, the class is a “mind, body, and nose” dog training class that connects dogs, their owners and their community. The classes begin Oct. 13 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. for six consecutive Wednesdays. The location is Charis Ministry, 223 W. Broadway. The cost is $108 for residents and$110 for nonresidents. For more information, to register, and to pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

BINGO night planned

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, located at 8025 E. St. Rt. 36 in Conover, will be holding a pulled pork dinner and BINGO night on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The dinner will consist of a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert, and drink. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 16. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under.

Carryout will be available. BINGO will start at 7 p.m. There will be 12 Games & 1 speed round. The cost is $15 per person. Daubers will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Pie Peddler Fundraiser planned

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue is taking orders for Mehaffie’s Pies: apple, Dutch apple, cherry, blueberry, chocolate cream, coconut cream, lemon, and pecan.

All pies are $10 and will be delivered on Saturday, Nov. 20. They will be taking orders until Nov. 6. Payment is required when placing your order.

If you want to help, but don’t want a pie, you can still purchase a pie and they will donate it to St. Pat’s Kitchen in Troy.

Order your Thanksgiving Pies now and help a rescue and food pantry at the same time.

Contact Kim Seitz (937) 440-0016 or kseitz63@frontier.com.

Piqua City Commission to hold work session

PIQAU —The Piqua City Commission has scheduled a work session to be held on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 4 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, at 201 W. Water St.

For additional information, contact Clerk of Commission Karen Jenkins at 937-778-2074.