UVCC to induct Distinguished Alumni

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center honors the endeavors, achievements, and civic contributions of graduates through the Distinguished Alumni Award and will induct five new members on Thursday, Oct. 7.

This class of Distinguished Alumni includes Nick Fullenkamp, President and Co-Owner of Custom Foam Products, Chris Goubeaux, President and Owner of Buschur Electric, Tom Martin Owner of Sidney, Piqua, and Troy Carstar locations, Keith Perkins, Technical Sales Manager at SAATI Americas, and Steve Sherman, Vice President and Co-Owner of Custom Foam Products.

These individuals embody the school’s tradition of excellence through their career accomplishments and commitment to the communities in which they live and work.

The induction ceremony will take place in the rear atrium of the Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive in Piqua, on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m. A Business After Hours in conjunction with the local Chambers of Commerce of Piqua, Sidney-Shelby, Tipp City, and Troy, continue from 5-7 p.m. featuring the newly renovated and expanded welding lab. The public is welcome to attend these events to congratulate these very deserving individuals.

Questions can be directed to Audrey Gutman, Public Relations Coordinator at 937-778-1980 x280 or gutmana@uppervalleycc.org.