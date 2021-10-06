Troy seniors named National Merit Commended Scholars

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Four Troy High School seniors were recently named Commended Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

All four seniors — Anna Boezi, Timothy Malott, Olivia Stringer and Charlie Walker — earned the honor based on their PSAT scores from the October 2020 testing. They were among the top 50,000 scoring students in the nation. The top 16,000 of those students earn National Merit Semifinalist honors.

Boezi plays volleyball and runs track for the Trojans, earning numerous honors in both sports. She has given a verbal commitment to play volleyball at Georgia Tech University. In volleyball, she was a first-team All-Miami Valley League selection and a team MVP. In track, she is the school record holder in the 100 and 300 shuttle hurdles.

She also is a member of the National Honor Society, ASTRA (where she’s served as vice president and treasurer), Science Club, Spanish Club and Gay Straight Alliance Club. She’s a member of the Westminster Handbell Choir, Westminster Youth Group, Westminster Knox Choir, Westminster Education and Practice Committee and is a Presybterian Youth Council Co-moderator.

Mallott has played baseball and basketball all four years at Troy. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, student government and served on junior cabinet. He’s volunteered at Troy basketball summer camps, Troy Junior Trojans Baseball, Habitat for Humanity, the Troy-Miami County Public Library, Miami County Parks and in the concession stands at Troy sports events. He’s also worked at Chipotle, as a lifeguard and in the Troy Country Club pro shop.

Stringer participates in indoor percussion, color guard and has been Low Reeds Section Leader in the marching band for two years. She has been in the wind ensemble for all four years. She is first-chair bari sax and also first-chair oboe. She also has danced pointe, tap and lyrical for 13 years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Math Club, Book Club, Spanish Club and Gay Straight Alliance Club, where she is vice president and former social media officer.

She was awarded the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institution Math and Science Scholarship for $120,000, won a $1,500 scholarship by placing second at National Regionals in 2019, has competed for four years and has won many local and regional contests as well. She won a $1,000 scholarship from the VFW. She also participated in the 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival Queens Pageant and has worked at Petco.

Walker is a team captain for the Troy basketball team. He’s also a scholar-athlete and a recipient of the Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Interact, Key Club, Junior Cabinet, Senior Cabinet and student government.

He also started his own clothing line, The 937. He’s a volunteer at Seeds of Hope, is part of a mowing business and is an active investor.