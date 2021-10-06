Troy Lions Club holding Paint To End Pediatric Cancer

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Lions Club is offering a paint night with local Troy artist, Christine Waller, to raise funds for Pediatric Cancer research.

The paint night, “Paint To End Pediatric Cancer,” will take place, Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kirk Lane Venue, on 430 Kirk Lane in Troy. Come join the Troy Lions Club for the painting of a beautiful fall tree in full fall colors. No painting experience needed.

Reservations and prepayment of $30 per person are required. Make checks payable to Troy Lions Charities and send it to Lion Dennis Waller, 125 Fox Harbor Dr, Troy, OH, 45373. If you have questions, call Chris at 413-627-0152.

The Troy Lions Club is a nonprofit community service organization serving Troy, Fletcher, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information, see the Troy Lions Club website, Facebook page or call 937-335-7345.