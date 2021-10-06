Real estate transactions

Bethel Township

• Paul Mahaffy to Jeaninne Bollinger and Michael Bollinger, acreage, $339,900.

Elizabeth Township

• Winona Parson and Shirley Taylor attorney-in-fact to Shirley Taylor, 0.50 acres, $0.

Fletcher

• Connor Carey and Madelynn Carey to Karen Adkins and Tony Karns, one lot, $149,900.

• Brittany Shively and Johnathon Shively to Angela O’Bryan and Brandon O’Bryan, two lots, $180,000.

Huber Heights

• Nichole Sherck and Thad Sherck to Dalwinder Sidhu, Jasmail Singh Sidhu and Manraj Sidhu, two lots, $425,000.

• Joseph Martin and Sara Martin to Adam Guest and Andrea Guest, two lots, $395,000.

• NVR Inc. to Olivia Garfido Perez and Wolfghan Rincon Ramirez, two lots, $236,700.

Newberry Township

• Donald Gipe and Mable Gipe to Andrew Rue and Haley Ann Rue, 1.426 acres and 0.723 acres, $392,000.

• Heather Risney and Steven Risner to Heather Risner co-trustee, Steven Risner co-trustee, and Risner Family Revocable Living Trust, 1.909 acres, $0.

Piqua

• Brittnie Yingst and Deron Yingst to J&K Real Estate Holdings LLC, one part lot, $225,000.

• Shauna Smith to Tara Stuart, one part lot, $66,000.

• Douglas Miller and Sandra Miller to Brandon Spicer, one part lot, $73,000.

• Jodi Helmandollar and Jason Hess to Amy Sloat, one part lot, $120,000.

• Michael Smith and Rebecca Smith to Jami Mumford, one lot, $80,000.

• Caman Devaudreuil to Abrigail Devaudreuil and Caman Devaudreuil, two lots, $0.

• Christopher Mees, Clavon Mees, and Jacob Mees to Baker Rental Property LLC, one lot, $43,800.

• Richard Klosterman and Denise Klosterman to Skyler Powers, one lot, $138,000.

• Taylor Schlosser and Jacob Tuttle to Brandon Beam, one lot, $130,000.

• Big Bay 6 LLC to Aries Lighthouse Properties LLC, one lot and one part lot, $38,000.

• Damien Beougher and Julie Beougher to Matthew Holden, one part lot, $160,000.

• Heather Hughes to Mike Maxon, one part lot, $127,500.

Staunton Township

• Angela Schmidt and Darin Schmidt to Richard Lyons, 0.22 acres and 0.018 acres, $138,500.

Tipp City

• Charlotte Welbaum FKA Charlotte Weideman and Chad Welbaum to Maggie May Lane, one lot, $110,500.

• Allen Purnell and Rebecca Purnell to Amanda Guzman and Dallas Guzman, one lot, $399,900.

• Diahann Carroll Blair co-trustee, Michael William Hughes co-trustee, and Pauline Shirley Hughes Revocable Living Trust to Jeffrey Thuma, one lot, $0.

• David J. Lobo to David M. Lobo, three part lots, $0.

Troy

• NVR Inc. to Kourtnye Kaye Tankersley and Matthew Breland Tankersley, one lot, $326,100.

• Sheila Shumaker to Janel Ann Ruggles, one lot, $244,500.

• Caleb Galbreath to Keith Packard and Theresa Packard, one lot, $125,000.

• Brian Peters and Heather Peters to Aaron Ashby and Lauren Renee Ashby, one lot, $163,000.

• David Dodd to Dustin Burgin, one lot, $400,000.

• Deltech Polymers LLC to Deltech Polymers OPCO LLC, one lot and one part lot, $310,000.

• Carla Filbrun and Ryan Filbrun to Vida Holdings LLC, one lot, $0.

• Lauren Leistner to Jeffrey Widden, one lot, $150,000.

Union Township

• Jeffrey Meininger and Robin Meininger to William Cecil, 1.261 acres, $175,000.

• Cynthia Pulliam and Kenneth Pulliam to Christina Jacomet and Taylor Jacomet, 2.1574 acres $457,000.

• Carol Hancock AKA C. Annette Hancock to Scott Hancock, 0.81 acres, 1.731 acres, and 1.515 acres, $0.

• Peggy Ruth Spivey and Russell Drew Spivey to Peggy Ruth Spivey and Russell Drew Spivey, 1.0 acres, $0.

West Milton

• Estate of Larry Kelly to Heidi Jean Lewandowski, one lot, $0.