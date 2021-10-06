‘Quarters for Our Quarters’ Auction set for Thursday, Oct. 21

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting the “Quarters for Our Quarters” Auction on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the new Miami Valley Veterans Museum location, 2245 S. County Rd. 25A, Troy.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 p.m. The museum is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible. The monies raised will be used specifically for the museum to cover the operations costs for the museum.

The admission fee of $3 will include the purchase of a numbered paddle. Additional paddles are $1, and participants can buy as many paddles as they like — the more paddles, the more chances of winning great items in the auction. The museum will have a 50/50 raffle and a free paddle raffle. Everyone will have the option to purchase an “Every Bid Paddle” for $20 that automatically submits the paddle for every item that is offered at the auction that evening.

Enjoy food and drink items available with all proceeds to benefit the museum. Museum volunteers will provide sloppy joes, hotdogs, coney dogs, and soft drinks. Browse the Veterans Museum and the Museum Gift Shop until 7 p.m. that evening. This is a great opportunity to see an outstanding museum, attend a family friendly event, and pick up some great deals from the many items offered at the Quarter Auction.

Visitors can also support the museum with the donation of new items that can be brought to the museum during the Veterans Museum hours. Those are Monday, Wednesdays, and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or make an appointment by calling the museum office at (937) 332-8852. All new donations are welcomed, and all will be used in the Oct. 21 or Dec. 2 Quarter Auctions to benefit the Veterans Museum. All businesses and individuals making a new item donation may choose to be recognized regardless of the size of the donation. This will be on the museum website, Facebook page, and in a press release sent to local media, where we will provide a list of donors who donated items.

Mark the calendar for Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5-8:30 p.m. and attend this fun event in support the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852, email mvvminfo@gmail.com, visit www.facebook.com/miamivalleyveteransmuseum/ or visit www.miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org