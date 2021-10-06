Painting exhibit coming to the Hayner Center

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present “Light and Color: Portraits and Landscapes by Heather Bullach.” The exhibit will be on display at the Hayner Center from Oct. 8 to Nov. 28. The Hayner Center is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy. The public is invited to a reception honoring the artist on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5-6:45 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Heather Bullach is a portrait and landscape artist working primarily in oils. Her style ranges from hyper-realism to expressive impressionism. She earned her bachelor’s degree in art at Malone University (Canton) in 2011. Her work is widely exhibited around northeast Ohio, including seven solo exhibitions since 2011. Her work can be found in two public artworks in Downtown Canton. She taught painting at Malone University from 2015 to 2019, and currently resides in Canton.

“I am captivated by light,” said Bullach. “The way light shifts, creates colors, evokes moods and emotions; the way it changes with the time of day, with the weather, and with the season. I love capturing these nuances, whether they are playing across a face and figure or in the landscapes around my Northeast Ohio home.”

“The first time Bullach’s work was hosted by the Hayner Center was in 2018 during the ‘Art’s Alive Exhibit and Event.’ The exhibit committee was so taken with this artist’s talent that we wanted to share her artistic genius with the Troy community through a solo exhibit,” according to Exhibit Coordinator Leona Sargent. “This exhibit must be experienced in person.”

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.