Overfield Tavern Museum hosts Tavern Takeout

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY – The Overfield Tavern Museum’s board and staff invite the community to their second annual Tavern Takeout on Saturday, Oct. 23. Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread in downtown Troy will be preparing made-from-scratch to-go meals consisting of a grilled Duroc pork chop with hot side, cornbread, and corn pudding for dessert. Costumed volunteers will deliver meals curbside at the museum between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online through Eventbrite (subject to fee), or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. Meals can also be purchased and donated to the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen across the street from the tavern. In addition, the museum will be selling commemorative amber glass mini-growlers (32 ounces) for $10 each, or $15 if you would like yours filled with locally sourced apple cider. Short-sleeve and long-sleeve Overfield Tavern t-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will help fund preservation of the exterior of the Overfield Tavern Museum, which at 213 years old, is Troy’s oldest surviving building.

In addition to Bakehouse Bread Co., support for Tavern Takeout comes from Hydro-Growers and J. Hall & Associates, CPAs.