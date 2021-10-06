Area briefs

Road closures for Pink Ribbon Girls’ Pink-toberfest

TROY — On Friday, Oct. 8, Pink Ribbon Girls, Inc. will hold this year’s “Pink-toberfest” concert and 5K run in downtown Troy. The following road closings and other closings will take place to facilitate the events on Oct. 8:

• From 1 p.m. to approximately 2 a.m: West Main Street from the Public Square to Oxford Street will be closed to traffic. The side streets leading to West Main Street, including Oxford, Short, Plum, and Cherry Streets, will be closed one block north and one block south of West Main.

• From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: West Water Street will be closed from North Market Street to Adams Street for the 5K run.

Please be aware of this event and use alternative routes when travelling downtown Friday afternoon and evening. For more information about Pink Ribbon Girls and this event, visit www.pinkribbongirls.org.

TROY —Pink-toberfest will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, on Main Street in downtown Troy.

The evening will be packed with a 5K, local food truck favorites, fundraising activities, craft beers sponsored by Moeller Brew Barn, and free concert performances by Clark Manson and Darryl Worley headlining the evening.

Schedule of events includes:

• 5-6 p.m., check-in and registration for 5K

• 6 p.m., 5K begins

• 7-11 p.m., free live concert begins with Clark Manson followed by Darryl Worley

Day-of registration for the 5K is still available beginning at 5 p.m. near the intersection of North Short Street and Water Street. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers as well as the best dressed in teal and pink.

Other activities include a Downtown Troy basket raffle, 50/50, balloon launch, “Paint the Town Pink” lighting of Miami County Courthouse, and presentations to honor those battling and overcoming breast and gynecological cancers.

Craft beer favorites from presenting sponsor, Moeller Brew Barn; food trucks; and merchandise from Pink Ribbon Girls will be available for purchase.

YMCA offers Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live – Gym & Swim Event on Saturday, Oct. 9 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with gym games, a bounce house, and swimming. Drop off begins at 6 p.m. and pick up is at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at (937)440-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. Registration is limited, so register early! For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at (937)773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Troy BOE to meet

TROY — The Troy Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 in the Troy Junior High School gymnasium.

Hayner hits Oglebay

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be traveling to Wheeling, West Virginia for the Oglebay Festival of Lights on Nov. 9-12. Highlights include: three nights lodging at the Wilson Lodge in Oglebay Park, three dinners including a Holiday Dinner Theatre, Dickens Christmas Victorian Village Tour, Oglebay Park Festival of Lights Tour, Colonel Oglebay Mansion Museum, Glass Museum and Artisan Center, Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, W. Va. Independence Hall, Cambridge Glass Museum and Courthouse Holiday Light Show, Guernsey County Museum and Kennedy Bakery.

The trip is limited to 50 guests and only five seats remain available— so register today. For additional information and registration, call David at the Hayner, 937-339-0457.