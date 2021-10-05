Troy Lions Club holding hearing aid drive

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Lions Club is holding a used hearing aid drive along with their usual used eyeglasses. Most hearing aids can be reprogramed by an audiologist and provided to financially eligible individuals for a minimal cost. The Troy Lions Club have been recycling hearing aids to local Miami County residents in this manner for a couple of years. They are only one of two such programs in the state of Ohio.

The drive kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 9. Lions will be present in the Troy Public Library’s multipurpose room from 10 a.m. until noon to collect hearing aids, eyeglasses, and to provide information. The public is invited to stop by. For the rest of the year, all hearing aids and eyeglasses can be dropped off in the Lions Club collection boxes located throughout Troy, Piqua, and Tipp City.

“We are excited to have teamed up with a local audiologist and able to help recycle some hearing aids,” said Steve Kaplan, president of the Troy Lions Club. He added, “All hearing aids stay here within the county, which is nice, too. The eyeglasses we collect are recycled to developing countries. If a local person needs glasses, we purchase new ones for them.”

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Fletcher, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. They also support many other community programs. For more information see the Lions website, Facebook page or call (937) 335-7345.