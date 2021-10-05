Troy Council approves increase to design contract

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Troy City Council approved increasing its design contract with Strand Associates, Inc. for the West Main Street Corridor Improvements Project by an additional $340,000 during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

In 2018, the council authorized an agreement with Strand Associates in the amount not to exceed $2,030,000 for the design services for phase 1 and 2 of the West Main Street Corridor Improvements project. As part of the services, the council also authorized an agreement with AES Ohio (previously known as Dayton Power and Light Company) for the relocation of utility poles and wires along West Main Street.

In 2020, the council authorized amending that agreement in the increased amount of $125,000 for the design, as well as coordination with AES Ohio, for the burying of overhead utilities in a duct bank along West Main Street between and Penn and Dorset roads.

In regard to the current increase, city staff previously explained the additional amount of $340,000 to the design contract was due to additional work on the project regarding the burying of utility lines, as well as increased design standards from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in regard to the design of ADA-compliant ramps. Last week, Assistant City Engineer Christy Butera said ODOT updated its design standards after the city had already entered into a contract with Strand Associates, requiring more detailed pages from the city’s design engineer.

This increase will bring the total design cost to not to exceed $2,495,000. According to city staff, the additional funds requests are within typical ODOT industry standard engineering fees for a project of this size.

According to the city of Troy, the West Main Street Corridor Project includes a number of street, sidewalk, sewer, and traffic control improvements, including widening the street; replacing sidewalk and curb and gutter; installing a tree/curb lawn; reconstructing a traffic signal; replacing waterlines, sanitary sewers, and storm sewers as necessary; and improving safety by upgrading traffic control devices and implementing access management techniques.

Phase 1 of the corridor improvement project is set to begin in 2022 from Cherry Street to Ridge Avenue. Phase 2 is scheduled for 2023.

Also on Monday, the council authorized Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the Drury Lane Storm Sewer Replacement Project at a total cost not to exceed $140,000. The project involves a section of the stormwater sewer located along Drury Lane at the CSX rail crossing between Hydraulic Avenue and South Madison Street. The storm sewer needs to be replaced due to its age and the deterioration of the sewer. This project was also included in the 2021 stormwater budget.

The council also approved vacating the easements between Inlot 10926 and Inlot 10925 in the Heritage at the Troy Country Club Subdivision, as well as a recommendation to authorize Titterington to execute any documents related to the easements.

At the end of the meeting, sixth ward council member Jeffrey Schilling was critical of a press release from the city of Troy regarding the Troy Planning Commission’s upcoming meeting, which was changed from Wednesday, Oct. 13, to Monday, Oct. 11, beginning at 3:30 p.m. in council chambers of Troy City Hall, second floor, 100 S. Market St.

Schilling criticized the part of the press release that stated the chairman of the Troy Planning Commission does not anticipate allowing time for general public comments. Schilling stated all of the city’s boards and commissions should allow for public comment, like the city council meetings.

“I’ll be the first to agree that a subject can be talked to death; however, meetings of commissions, boards, committees of Troy City Council, and Troy City Council meetings should be always open to the public and always allow public comment on items on the agenda,” Schilling said. “Our time is the public’s time.” Schilling stated that denying opportunities for public comment was a “smack in the face of those who elected us.”

Also at the end of the meeting, at-large council member William Rozell encouraged people not to move other residents’ DORA signs, whether they are for or against the DORA on city of Troy’s ballot in November. Rozell said if residents felt those signs were in inappropriate locations, they should contact City Hall.

During public comment, Bradley Boehringer of Troy referenced remarks made by Mayor Robin Oda during the last Troy Planning Commission meeting, saying, “I think you owe the people you offended an apology.”

The next regular meeting of the Troy City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 100 S. Market St. The committees of the Troy City Council are scheduled to meet next at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 in council chambers.