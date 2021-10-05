Tippecanoe has perfect day at D-II girls tennis sectional; Milton-Union doubles team advances

TROY — It doesn’t happen often.

But, the Tippecanoe girls tennis team pulled off a perfect day at the Troy D-II sectional tournament Tuesday.

Eleven matches, 11 straight set victories — advancing all three singles players and both doubles teams to the semifinals and earning district tournament berths.

The Milton-Union top seeded doubles team of Shannon Brumbaugh and Taylor Falb showed why, also advancing to the district tournament.

TIPPECANOE

Top seed Mira Patel cruised to the semifinals without dropping a game.

She defeated Sophie Clay of Kenton Ridge 6-0 6-0 and Delanie Miller of Northwestern 6-0, 6-0.

Second seed Mia Tobias did the same, defeating Lily Rowland of Greenon 6-0, 6-0 and Sadie Lance of Grenville 6-0.

Fourth seed Ellie Waibel defeated Julia Easton of Bellefontaine 6-2, 6-0, Noelle Bench of Brookville 6-2, 6-2 and Ava Sullivan of Kenton Ridge 6-4, 6-2.

In the semifinals Saturday at 9 a.m., Patel will play Wobel and Tobias will play third seed Mary Yeager of Northwestern.

In doubles, third seed Eliza Zweizig and Nicki Bauer defeated Brookville 6-0, 6-0 and Maggie Black and Avalynn Barton of Milton-Union 6-1, 6-3.

Fourth seed Riya Patel and Lilly McDowell defeated Bellefontaine 6-0, 6-0 and Lehman Catholic’s Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier 6-2, 6-2.

In the semifinal Saturday, Zweizig and Bauer will play the second seed from Northwestern and Patel and McDowell will face Brumbaugh and Falb.

MILTON-UNION

Brumbaugh and Falb dropped just one game in advancing.

They defeated Greenon 6-0, 6-0 and Northwestern 6-1, 6-0 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

The doubles team of Black and Barton had defeated Greenville 6-0, 6-1 before running into the Tippecanoe team.

In singles, Milton-Union’s Ellie Coate defeated Lilly Williams 6-1, 6-1 before losing to Sullivan of Kenton Ridge 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Paige Barnes defeated Aryuana Wermter of Greenon 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 before losing to Courtney Sims of Bellefontaine 6-0, 6-1.

Amelia Black lost to Lance of Greenville 6-0, 6-0.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Tim Ungericht’s team may not have had any district qualifiers, but finished off a 9-3 season on Monday.

In singles, Taylor Reineke lost to Ellie Benson of Greenon 6-1, 6-4; Mary Lins lost to Rowland of Greenon 6-1, 6-4 and Lilly Williams lost to Coate of Milton-Union 6-1, 6-1.

Both doubles teams won a match.

Stiver and Verdier defeated Brookville 6-2, 6-1 before running into Tippecanoe and Madi Gleason and Emma Covault defeated Kenton Ridge 7-5, 6-3 before losing to the second seeds from Northwestern.