NAMI Walk to raise awareness planned for Oct. 9

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Advocates for mental health will have the chance to walk and raise funds and awareness at the NAMI Darke Miami Shelby Counties Walk Saturday, Oct. 9, in Troy.

Oct. 9 is the national United Day of Hope, as NAMI organizations across the United States host in-person, virtual and blended events to raise awareness of mental illness.

The walk will begin and end at the gazebo on the levee behind Troy Stadium. Parking is in the East Lot of Hobart Arena. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and will continue through noon. Walkers will walk on the pedestrian/bike path east toward Miami Shores Golf Course and return along the same route.

There is no cost to participate in the walk, but registration is required. To register, go to http://www.namiofdms.org/namiwalks-your-way.html. Participants are asked to share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #NotAlone.

Before the pandemic in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five or even higher. Mental illness affects people across all ages and socio-economic groups. NAMI works to increase understanding, reduce stigma, and connect families to resources.

“Families have always struggled to find support when they are affected by mental illness,” said Molly Helmlinger of Sidney, board chair of NAMI DMS. “My own family has been impacted, and NAMI has been so helpful in our knowing that we are not alone, that there are others who have lived experience and who have taken this journey and are willing to help.”

Helmlinger continued, saying, “We are excited that our local NAMI Chapter is participating in the Day of Hope. It is so important to get the word out about NAMI and get people connected to this supportive community of people with shared experiences.”

Tables with information about NAMI and other mental health supports will be set up, and representatives from NAMI DMS and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be on hand to answer questions.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, operates state, regional and local chapters. NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties serves individuals and families through advocacy and education. For more information about NAMI DMS go to www.namiofdms.org.

NAMIWalks is supported by National Partners Alkermes, Humana and Takeda Lundbeck.