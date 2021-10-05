Monday Sports Roundup

EATON — The Tippecanoe volleyball overcame an injury to get past Eaton 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-14 Monday night.

“A back and forth battle for three sets,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “Many kids stepped up after a couple of changes to stabilize the team after a key injury in the first set (to Hannah Wildermuth). Loved that the team weathered the red storm and with character obtained the win.

“Now, we move on to the next match and our thoughts are with setter Hannah Wildermuth for a healthy recovery.”

Ashley Aselage had 15 kills and four blocks and Olivia Gustavson had 10 kills and four blocks.

Alexa Mader had nine kills, Scotti Hoskins had 12 digs and 14 assists, Grace Kinsman had 11 digs and Ellie McCormick added 32 assists.

Northmont 3,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team lost to Northmont in a close match 22-25, 25-19, 26-24, 27-25.

Sydnee Hawk had a big match for Piqua with nine kills, four blocks and five aces.

Aubrey Schrubb had 11 kills and 12 assists, Jordan Adkins had five blocks and Elizabeth Copsey had 12 assists.

Reagan Toopes led the defense with 16 digs and Emily Baker added nine digs.

Covington 3,

Bethel 1

TIPP CITY — The Covington volleyball team defeated Bethel 25-20, 25-7, 23-25, 25-16 in TRC action Monday.

For Covington, Nigella Reck had 16 kills, four aces and nine digs and Carlie Besecker had seven kills, four aces and 12 digs.

Lauren York had nine kills, six aces and 13 digs and Taylor Kirker had 32 assists and 11 digs.

Emmaline Kiser served seven aces and Kearsten Wiggins had 11 digs.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 23 kills, three aces and 15 digs and Karinne Stormer had eight kills and 10 digs.

Gabi McMahan had 26 assists and 10 digs and Claire Bailey had 10 digs.

Newton 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Newton volleyball team defeated Northridge 25-11, 25-13, 25-11 Monday night.

Ella Rapp had seven aces and 12 assists and Katelyn Walters had six aces and nine kills.

SOCCER

Boys

Bethel 0,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — Neither team could score in a TRC soccer showdown Monday.

“It was a very good, exciting high school soccer match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “I thought his was a very even match as the match turned into a fast paced, transitional game. Both teams had numerous chances, but good play in goal by Bethel’s Nolan Flomerfelt and Troy Christian’s Tenner Conklin — each with late game great saves — kept the game scoreless.”

Bethel is 3-1-2 in conference play and Troy Christian is 3-1-3 in the TRC.

Miami East 3,

Jackson Center 2

JACKSON CENTER — The Miami East boys soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win over Jackson Center.

Dylan Barnes, Caleb Stone and Logan McEldowney had one goal each for Miami East.

Ethan Gudorf had two assists and Colin McEldowney added one.

Austin Monnin had nine saves in goal.

Milton-Union 8,

Franklin Monroe 0

WEST MILTON — Landon Bechtel had three goals and two assists as the Milton-Union boys soccer team handled Franklin Monroe Monday night.

Lukas Knight had one goal and two assists and Morgan Grudich had two goals and one assist.

Kyle Baldasare, Nick Devlin and Paul Lucente had one goal each.

Luke Daum had two assists and Braden Schauer had one.

Sidney 4,

Lehman Catholic 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys dropped a game with Sidney Monday.

Marti Portabella had both goals and Ryan Armstrong had nine saves.

Girls

Troy 1,

Northmont 1

CLAYTON — The Troy girls soccer team tied Northmont 1-1 Monday night in non-conference action.

Leah Harnish scored the Troy goal off an assist from Maddie Brewer.

Wayne 7,

Piqua 1

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a road game in non-conference action.