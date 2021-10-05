Area briefs

Preserving Our Community to be presented

TROY — The Troy Local History Library is celebrating Family History Month this October with local speakers on the theme of preservation. Join them Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Preserving Our Community with Chris Manning.

From local buildings, to state and national structures, there has been a long interest in preserving local edifices for future generations. When and how did this movement begin? Chris Manning, who has degrees in architecture and preservation, and is the director of Troy’s own Overfield Tavern Museum, will utilize materials from a college class she teaches to help us understand how and when preservation became important, and why it is still important. No registration is required for this event. For more information, contact the Troy Local History Library at 937-335-4082

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy. Troy Local History Library is located at 100 W. Main St. For more information, call the library at 937-335-4082 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.

Miami County YMCA offers senior health fair

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will host a Senior Health Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch in Troy. Free screenings will be offered including: blood glucose, A1C, BMI, blood pressure, heart rate and body fat percentage.

The event will also have representatives available to answer questions on insurance plans, Medicare and retirement services.

The event is free and open to the public, and guests will be entered to win a variety of door prizes.

The first 150 people that enter the health fair will receive a free YMCA drawstring bag.

Event partners include: Premier Health – Upper Valley Medical Center, Story Point, The Miami County Hospice, Complete Solutions Insurance, Team Wellness, Doterra Oils, Tropical Smoothie Café, Herbal Reflexsions Reflexology, Spring Meade, Up and Running and more.

For more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 440-9622.

STEAM Workshop for homeschoolers returns

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is pleased to announce the return of their STEAM Workshops for homeschool students on Oct. 21 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These hands-on workshops are developed to spark interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math and are suitable for students in grades 1-8. Workshops are led by Director, Stacie Layman. Registrations are not required. Workshops will be held through April on the second Thursday of each month from 10:15-11:30 a.m. Please call the library at 937-448-2612 and ask for Stacie if you have questions.

Road closures for Pink Ribbon Girls’ Pinktoberfest

TROY — On Friday, Oct. 8, Pink Ribbon Girls, Inc. will hold this year’s “Pinktoberfest” concert and 5K run in downtown Troy. The following road closings and other closings will take place to facilitate the events on Oct. 8:

• From 1 p.m. to approximately 2 a.m: West Main Street from the Public Square to Oxford Street will be closed to traffic. The side streets leading to West Main Street, including Oxford, Short, Plum, and Cherry Streets, will be closed one block north and one block south of West Main.

• From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m: West Water Street will be closed from North Market Street to Adams Street for the 5K run.

Please be aware of this event and use alternative routes when travelling downtown Friday afternoon and evening. For more information about Pink Ribbon Girls and this event, visit www.pinkribbongirls.org.