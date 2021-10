Tippecanoe High School recently crowned seniors Trevor Hall and Anne Sinning as the 2021 Tippecanoe High School Homecoming king and queen.

The 2021 Homecoming court includes freshmen Jenna Krimm and Alex Shellhammer; sophomores Aubree Buehler and Chris Brunswick; juniors Ayeva Tilley and Eli Eldridge; seniors girls Anne Sinning, Kelsey McClurg, and Beniyah Channel; and senior boys Griffin Caldwell, Ethan Spencer, and Trevor Hall.