Piqua host Tippecanoe football Friday in battle of MVL unbeatens

It is the Miami Valley League matchup everyone has been waiting for.

It is close as you can get to a league championship game as Piqua looks to continue towards a second straight MVL title as Tippecanoe visits Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The Indians come in 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the MVL, while the Red Devils are 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the MVL.

It is match up of the first and second ranked offenses and defenses in the conference.

It is matchup of the top-ranked rushing attack against the top-ranked rushing defense.

And the second ranked-rushing attack against the second-ranked defense.

And while the offenses are different, there are definite similarities.

Both teams have a number of threats out of the backfield, led by the second and third ranked rushers in the conference.

And while both teams prefer not to rely on the pass, they are certainly capable with a number of targets to choose from.

Piqua has the top ranked defense, allowing 155.7 yards per game to Tipp’s 231.6.

Tipp has the top rushing defense, allowing just 84.7 yards on the ground per game to Piqua’s 102.3.

Piqua also has the top ranked passing defense in the conference, allowing just 53.3 yards passing per game.

Piqua has the number one offense at 389 yards per game and number one rushing attack at 261.5 yards per game.

Tipp is second in both categories, averaging 346.1 yards per game and 236.9 yards rushing per game.

Piqua senior running back Jasiah Medley has scored 17 touchdowns this season, 16 on the ground.

He has 759 yards on 81 carries.

When they want to change things up, senior running back Tanner Kemp has 22 carries for 213 yards, with five of those carries going for touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 46 of 61 passes for 761 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Junior Dre’Sean Roberts leads the receivers with 13 catches for 266 yards, while senior Cory Miller has 17 catches for 204 yards.

Junior kicker Jackson Trombley is over 90 percent on touchbacks on kickoffs and is 19 for 41 on PATs, while averaging 29.7 yards as Piqua has punted just seven times this season.

Junior linebacker Sam Schmiesing leads the defense with 39 tackles and senior defensive end Landon Hare has 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Tipp will counter on offense with similar balance.

Senior running back Cayd Everhart has 774 yards rushing — second in the MVL — and nine touchdowns on 117 carries.

Senior Griffin Caldwell has 401 yards and five touchdowns on 56 carries.

While senior Gavin Garlitz has only seven carries all season, he averages 19.4 yards on those carries.

Junior quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 64 of 115 passes for 765 yards, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Senior Zach Butera has 20 catches for 269 yards and 11 touchdowns, while senior Jason Rindler has 21 catches for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior kicker Jackson Kleather is a perfect 31-for-31 on PATs and is 2-for-4 on field goals.

He also averages 35.3 yards per punt.

Tipp has two of the leading tacklers in the conference on defense.

Junior Josh Dietz has 63 tackles and Everhart has 62.

Senior Lawson Cook has four sacks and senior Alex Burkey has three sacks.

So, on paper, it is a great matchup.

Now, it’s time to see what happens when the ball is kicked off Friday night.