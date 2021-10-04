PHS announces 2021 homecoming court

Piqua High School students have selected their homecoming court for 2021. Queen candidates include, left to right, Elise Cox, Gabrielle Kinney, Camilla Nicholas, Isabella Reyes, Aubree Schrubb, Reagan Sloan, Reagan Toopes, and Carrera Whaley. King candidates are, left to right, Tate Adams, Conner Brown, Joshua Crusey Landon Hare, Paul Hinds, Caleb Lyons, Jasiah Medley, and Cory Miller. Piqua High School will have a homecoming parade through the downtown beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The homecoming game will be on Friday against the Tippecanoe Red Devils, and the dance will be held on Saturday at Piqua High School.