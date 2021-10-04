Covington announces Homecoming Court

Covington High School Student Council is proud to announce the 2021 Homecoming Court. Court members, left to right, are Jensen Wagoner, Holly Beasley, Connor Sindelir, Victoria Grabeman, Garret Fraley, Claire Fraley, Owen Rawson, Emmaline Kiser, Ethan Kendig, Claudia Harrington. These members will be attended by first grade students Lucy Scott and Wesley Parke. The king and queen will be crowned during a pregame ceremony at Smith Field in Covington at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. The Homecoming dance is the following evening at the Covington High School Cafeteria at 8 p.m.